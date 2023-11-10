Report: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies leaning towards a Real Madrid transfer

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies was set to get a contract extension earlier this year, but the premature sacking of sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has since thrown a spanner in the works and doubt has crept into the prospect of a new deal. Now, it looks like the 23-year-old Canadian is looking at a move to Real Madrid:

Alphonso Davies is currently leaning towards joining Real Madrid. The player’s management is in contact with the Spanish club. Bayern want to extend Davies’ contract in principle, but there are currently no talks between the club’s bosses and the Canadian’s representatives. – Sport1’s Kerry Hau as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Los Blancos have been courting Davies for a while now and it looks like they have unsettled the player enough for him to want a transfer. As of now and as the report said, Bayern have not talked to Davies yet.