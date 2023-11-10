Herbert Hainer says Bayern Munich are not rushing to give Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller new contracts

Bayern Munich have a couple of aging legends on the team that still have a lot to offer. Manuel Neuer is back from injury and it looks like he hasn’t missed a beat, while Thomas Müller looks like he could play until 50 (and he would still look the same by then). Bayern president Herbert Hainer says the club are taking it easy with the new contracts:

Herbert Hainer on Neuer & Müller’s future On Neuer: If everything continues to develop as it has recently, nothing speaks against (a new contract). But we will now give Neuer the time and then the club’s management will sit down with him calmly. It looks like he’s already on the way to his top form. Manuel knows what he has at FC Bayern - and we know what we have in him. On Müller: He is a veteran of the club - there will never be anyone like him again. But there’s no rush for Thomas either. He knows how much we all appreciate him. – Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch via @iMiaSanMia

The 69-year-old said that the two captains are open to post-playing careers at the club. “I would be happy if players like Neuer, Müller and Bastian Schweinsteiger get involved with FC Bayern in the future”, Hainer said. “This family atmosphere is also what our fans and members appreciate”.