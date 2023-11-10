Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich prez won’t delve into rumored Florian Wirtz pursuit; Everyone is lauding Bayern’s Harry Kane; Real Madrid out on PSG’s Kylian Mbappé?; Joshua Kimmich’s attacking mindset; and MORE!

The rumors of Bayern Munich getting ready to pursue Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz during the summer are growing, but club president Herbert Hainer is not going to give any hints on what might be in store for the Bavarians.

“Florian Wirtz has just extended his contract at Bayer Leverkusen, there’s nothing more to say. In general, he and Jamal Musiala are among the most talented young players in the Bundesliga,” said Hainer.

Hainer is saying just about all he can say at this stage. It still seems difficult to envision Musiala and Wirtz coexisting in a starting XI to me (maybe not to you, but I am dope). Surely, the German national team is going to give the duo a chance to run together, which should give Hainer and the rest of the Bayern squad planners some time to assess how it might work in Munich.

Harry Kane has been a savior at Bayern Munich (especially when his teammates actually pass him the ball), but there were some talking heads out there insisting that Tottenham Hotspur was better off without him.

For Spurs manager Harry Redknapp — rightfully — thinks that is nonsense.

“People say they (Tottenham) are better without Harry Kane, but that’s rubbish. Nobody is better without Harry Kane. He’s the best centre-forward in the world. If he was still at Spurs he would have scored 12 goals already - and had another half dozen or so assists as well,” said Redknapp.

Bayern Munich was sleepwalking for the majority of its Champions League match against Galatasaray, but did pull out a victory that frustrated many fans.

The Bavarians eventually snared a 2-1 win ahead of this weekend’s Bundesliga showdown with Heidenheim. We will cover ALL of that, plus take a look at those pesky transfer rumors surrounding Joshua Kimmich and our old friend Robert Lewandowski’s recent struggles with FC Barcelona.

Another member of the “Hulk-a-Kane-iacs” is out there, brother, and it is former USMNT star Clint Dempsey.

“I want to talk about the old Tottenham player and how well he’s been doing,” Dempsey told Thierry Henry on CBS Sports. “He’s been on fire man. 17 goals and seven assists, we know he can do it in the Premier League and with England but now he’s doing it in another league and another country and that’s why he’s a top striker in the world.”

Craziness is abound as Bayern Munich had the most painful of losses and the most exuberant of wins within four days of each other.

The Helter Skelter nature of the team’s performances on the pitch continues, but — more than anything — Bayern Munich keeps winning in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich had himself a night against Galatasaray:

Joshua Kimmich made 25 final third entries against Galatasaray last night, the most any player has managed in a #UCL match this season pic.twitter.com/hbkbqgLOd6 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 9, 2023

Trying to keep up with Real Madrid’s rumored interest in Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé is dizzying:

Real Madrid have decided to end their pursuit of Kylian Mbappé, whose high salary and bonus demands are no longer seen as feasible. Instead, the Spanish side wan to build around younger talents like Endrick.

