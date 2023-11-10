 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich are set to lose a generational talent for almost nothing, thanks to a stupid reason

In hindsight, the buy option should have been higher.

By Ineednoname
According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich could be set to lose a potential generational talent for a pittance. 17-year-old Arijon Ibrahimović is currently on loan to Serie A side Frosinone, and has already scored against Torino in the Coppa Italia followed by a goal and assist against Empoli in the league. Given that these are proper 1st division teams he’s scoring against, his club are understandably impressed.

Impressed enough to buy him.

Now, given that we’re currently in 2023, those numbers seem a little bit ... low. Everyone at Bayern Munich knew that Ibra was a top level talent, so how is it that his buy option was set to just 3.5m euros? At least the buyback options are relatively cheap, but it seems like an oversight by the board — potentially precipitated by the lack of a sporting director in charge of proceedings last summer.

It is great to see that Ibra is killing it in Serie A — he’s getting match practice in a top 5 European League, minutes that will be critical to his development as a footballer. Maybe one day he’ll come back and become a rare example of a youth loan that actually worked out in Bayern Munich’s favor. In the meantime, it seems that Frosinone are happy to have him — their next game is against league leaders Inter Milan on Sunday.

