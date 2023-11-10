Bayern Munich are set to lose a generational talent for almost nothing, thanks to a stupid reason

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich could be set to lose a potential generational talent for a pittance. 17-year-old Arijon Ibrahimović is currently on loan to Serie A side Frosinone, and has already scored against Torino in the Coppa Italia followed by a goal and assist against Empoli in the league. Given that these are proper 1st division teams he’s scoring against, his club are understandably impressed.

Impressed enough to buy him.

Bayern loanee Arijon Ibrahimović (2005), doing very well at Frosinone as Serie A side are determined to trigger €3.5m buy option clause in 2024.



↪️ Bayern have two clauses to bring Arijon back to the club: €11m in 2024, €15m in 2025. pic.twitter.com/v3a0VpeztO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 8, 2023

Now, given that we’re currently in 2023, those numbers seem a little bit ... low. Everyone at Bayern Munich knew that Ibra was a top level talent, so how is it that his buy option was set to just 3.5m euros? At least the buyback options are relatively cheap, but it seems like an oversight by the board — potentially precipitated by the lack of a sporting director in charge of proceedings last summer.

It is great to see that Ibra is killing it in Serie A — he’s getting match practice in a top 5 European League, minutes that will be critical to his development as a footballer. Maybe one day he’ll come back and become a rare example of a youth loan that actually worked out in Bayern Munich’s favor. In the meantime, it seems that Frosinone are happy to have him — their next game is against league leaders Inter Milan on Sunday.