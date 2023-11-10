Only Bayern Munich or Real Madrid can stop Manchester City this season, says Rio Ferdinand

According to Rio Ferdinand, only Bayern Munich and Real Madrid can challenge Manchester City in the Champions League this season. Speaking during TNT Sports post-match review of City’s 3-0 win over Young Boys on Tuesday night, the former Manchester United defender expressed his opinion that City were still the best team in the competition, with only two others even coming close — mainly thanks to their English superstars.

“Real Madrid have obviously got that relationship with this tournament and they’ve got some fantastic players, Jude Bellingham in fine form,” said Ferdinand (TNT Sports via Football365) when asked about the topic. They’d be one you’d mention.

“I think the forward line, the front line especially at Bayern Munich could cause any team in this competitions problems, especially with Harry Kane scoring at the rate that he is.”

However, Ferdinand added: “I don’t see anybody who is the full package, you can pick holes in all those teams. This [Man City] is the only team you look at and think they’re a complete team. That’s the problem with everyone else.”

Madrid notwithstanding, he’s probably right about Bayern Munich at the moment. While Harry Kane and Leroy Sané have been out of this world so far this season, the overall team performances tend to leave a lot to be desired. Still, Bayern will not face City until the quarter-finals at the earliest, which gives Thomas Tuchel plenty of time (and possibly a winter transfer window) to strengthen his squad and bring out the best in them.

If he can do it, then there’s no reason why Bayern could not win the Champions League this season.