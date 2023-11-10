Bayern Munich set to announce record turnover at Annual General Meeting

A fired coach (Julian Nagelsmann). A new coach (Thomas Tuchel). Fees for his desired assistants. A major summer transfer window signing (Harry Kane) or two (Kim Min-jae). It has been an eventful summer of finances at Bayern Munich, but the club entered it on very stable footing.

According to reporting from kicker, Bayern is set to present financial details this weekend at this year’s AGM — the Annual General Meeting. Over the previous season, Bayern had set a club record for income. Via @iMiaSanMia:

During Sunday’s Annual general meeting, Bayern will announce a new record turnover of significantly more than €800m for the financial year 2022/23, breaking the old record of 2018/19 (€750.4m) [@kicker]

Bayern has always prided itself on financial discipline and looks set to be in great shape for years to come. And while Kane was a near-€100M expenditure, Bayern’s various outgoings in the summer transfer window — from Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool FC), Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan) and Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund) — ensured a relatively even transfer ledger.

In fact, factoring in Lucas Hernández’s sale to Paris Saint-Germain — which nearly offset the acquisition of Kim Min-jae from Napoli — and Bayern’s net transfer spend is negative by over €20m (via Transfermarkt). In the summer preceding 2022/23, Bayern’s incoming spend exceeded the outgoing by over €40m.

If Bayern indeed have more business to do in January, they will be well-positioned to do so. And if the club continues their sporting and commercial success, look for the success to continue.

