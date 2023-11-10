Bayern Munich’s “brilliant” Harry Kane, the biggest signing in Bundesliga history

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has had quite the week.

A hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund, a brace against Galatasaray in the Champions League, and — maybe more important — his teammates are finally look to play him the ball.

It is amazing what happens if Kane starts to get a few passes every now and again without having to drop into N’Golo Kante mode.

Regardless, Kane has been so good that he is even impressing some pundits that have been hard on Bayern Munich this season — including Didi Hamann.

“Harry Kane has been brilliant at Bayern, even if the team aren’t playing at their best. Harry has scored 15 goals now, and he’s scored so many different types of goals — headers, volleys, and one from his own half (against SV Darmstadt 98)! I think he loves life in Munich,” said Didi Hamann, speaking to BoyleSports who offer the latest Premier League odds. “Everybody appreciates him and everyone is in Kane-mania! The football is going well, the team is winning, and he’s scoring goals. Happy days!”

All that said, Hamann does not expect Kane’s tenure in Germany to be a long stint.

“Harry Kane probably won’t be in Germany for a long time as he only has five or six years left. Let’s not forget that Robert Lewandowski was here for over a decade! In terms of publicity and recognition, I think Kane is the biggest signing in recent Bundesliga history. It’s great for the German league as, outside of Germany, people are starting to notice,” said Hamann,” Hamann noted.