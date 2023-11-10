 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped! Postgame analysis for Bayern vs. Galatasaray, a preview for Heidenheim, and takes on much more!!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s “brilliant” Harry Kane, the biggest signing in Bundesliga history

How good has Harry Kane been at Bayern Munich?

By CSmith1919
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

FC Bayern München v Galatasaray A.S.: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has had quite the week.

A hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund, a brace against Galatasaray in the Champions League, and — maybe more important — his teammates are finally look to play him the ball.

It is amazing what happens if Kane starts to get a few passes every now and again without having to drop into N’Golo Kante mode.

Regardless, Kane has been so good that he is even impressing some pundits that have been hard on Bayern Munich this season — including Didi Hamann.

“Harry Kane has been brilliant at Bayern, even if the team aren’t playing at their best. Harry has scored 15 goals now, and he’s scored so many different types of goals — headers, volleys, and one from his own half (against SV Darmstadt 98)! I think he loves life in Munich,” said Didi Hamann, speaking to BoyleSports who offer the latest Premier League odds. “Everybody appreciates him and everyone is in Kane-mania! The football is going well, the team is winning, and he’s scoring goals. Happy days!”

All that said, Hamann does not expect Kane’s tenure in Germany to be a long stint.

“Harry Kane probably won’t be in Germany for a long time as he only has five or six years left. Let’s not forget that Robert Lewandowski was here for over a decade! In terms of publicity and recognition, I think Kane is the biggest signing in recent Bundesliga history. It’s great for the German league as, outside of Germany, people are starting to notice,” said Hamann,” Hamann noted.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works