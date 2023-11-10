 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Miroslav Klose doesn’t understand Thomas Müller’s limited role with Bayern Munich

Klose had some questions...

By CSmith1919
FBL-WC-2014-GER-FANS Photo credit should read ADAM BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

It appears that we can add Miroslav Klose to the list of people, who do not understand Thomas Müller’s limited role under Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich these days.

Klose would play the veteran attacker more than Tuchel has done to this point.

“As a coach, I would always put him in the team. No matter how many minutes he plays, he always does something with it. That’s Thomas. I always really enjoyed playing with him because he has a high football IQ. Eye contact was enough for us to know what action was coming next,” Klose told Tz journalist Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Müller’s future in Bavaria could be in doubt. As Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday, neither the club, nor the player plan to address the situation until the later weeks of the season.

At that point, Müller will have more than enough data to assess what life under Tuchel looks like moving forward.

