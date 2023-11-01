Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Rant — Saarbrücken 2-1 Bayern Munich (DFB Pokal)

This is shocking. Bayern Munich have just lost to 3.Liga side 1. FC Saarbrücken, getting knocked out of the DFB Pokal in the process. Once brought in to save the treble, Thomas Tuchel has lost out on the treble for the second time in six months.

Here are our talking points from the game:

HOW did that just happen?

This result was not a fluke — Bayern Munich have been playing like this for weeks.

Leroy Sané not rested again.

How the Bayern offense floundered versus Saarbrücken, showing shades of Villarreal.

Are there any more excuses for Thomas Tuchel?

Losing Matthijs de Ligt could be devastating for Bayern Munich.

Why results aren’t everything — a point proven.

The unpredictable nature of the DFB Pokal and how Tuchel failed to plan against it.

A recap of individual performances — Leroy Sané, Mathys Tel, Choupo-Moting, Kim Min-jae, Alphonso Davies and more.

Tuchel out?

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.