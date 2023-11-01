Saarbrücken vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 DFB Pokal full coverage

After the incredible euphoria of an 8-0 win last weekend, Bayern Munich return to action in the dreaded 2nd round of the DFB-Pokal, a fixture that has become a bit of a stumbling block for the German record champions in recent years. Since 2020, Bayern have failed to progress from this stage twice in three attempts — an abject run that reflects the unpredictable nature of the cup.

Thomas Tuchel knows he can’t take it easy, but he also knows he must rotate some of his starting XI in order to rest key players. After all, with the Klassiker game against Borussia Dortmund up next in the schedule, he can’t afford any more injuries.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.