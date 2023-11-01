Bayern Munich CEO reacts to Jamal Musiala’s placement in the Kopa trophy: “We are proud”

Bayern Munich player Jamal Musiala’s placement in the Kopa Trophy has caused a fair bit of controversy, with many believing that he should have finished ahead of actual winner Jude Bellingham to win the trophy-like he did with the Bundesliga last season. However, Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen values how highly Musiala placed ahead of the failure to secure top spot.

The club executive spoke, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, about the award. “Jamal Musiala is a player who’s shaping our present and obviously also belongs to the future. We’re very proud that after third-place finishes in 2021 and 2022 he’s now come second in this year’s Kopa Trophy. He’s getting closer and closer to the top, and we at FC Bayern will continue to accompany him along his way.”

Musiala’s ascension has been beyond admirable and it is far from over as of now, as Dreesen has pointed out. But can Bayern continue to accompany him on this way? Only time will tell.