Pitch perfect? Bayern Munich and FC Saarbrücken should be clear for DFB-Pokal match

There was concern that the DFB-Pokal match between Bayern Munich and FC Saarbrücken could be submarined by a sloppy, soggy pitch, but according to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), everything is on schedule:

Bayern’s game against Saarbrücken will take place tomorrow as planned, a decision has been made after a new pitch inspection today “As of today, we are going to play. The pitch is making a good impression, the measures have taken effect,” said Peter Müller, spokesman for Saarbrücken Representatives of the city, the DFB and the club took an inspection of the condition of the pitch and gave the green light for the game to take place Referee Frank Willenborg will have another look at the pitch tomorrow morning

Saarbrücken coach Rüdiger Ziehl also told his club’s website that things look good.

“The last impressions of the pitch were fine and we are confident that the game can take place as planned,” Ziehl said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Good pitch or not, Ziehl is going to have his team gives it all in an attempt to knock off the Rekordmeister.

“It would be presumptuous to speculate about the weaknesses of a team that can normally reach the final of the Champions League. But of course we are already thinking about how we can make their lives a bit more difficult. We will probably have a maximum of 25% possession of the ball and have to invest a lot. But the team is ready for that,” said Ziehl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).