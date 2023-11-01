Saarbrücken vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

At the risk of being washed out, Bayern Munich travel to face 3.Liga side 1. FC Saarbrücken in the DFB Pokal. The 2nd round of the Pokal is much like the quarter-finals of the Champions League, in that it’s deceptively hard to get past. Yes you can’t get a Manchestr City in this round, but the single-game knockout style of the German cup means that strange things happen from time to time.

Thomas Tuchel has to balance his two major goals — winning the game and rotation for key players. Harry Kane and Leroy Sané could use some rest, while guys like Mathys Tel and Thomas Müller are long overdue some minutes. If the game goes ahead, who will he choose?

Location: Ludwigsparkstadion, Saarbrücken, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 3:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

