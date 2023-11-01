“No decision” made on Thomas Müller’s future with Bayern Munich per Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Munich club legend Thomas Müller has been the odd man out of Thomas Tuchel’s rotation this season and there is speculation that the 34-year-old could be playing his final days as a member of the club.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, no decision has been made by Müller or Bayern Munich on the player’s future just yet.

“Bayern will let Müller decide his future as he approaches the end of his contract. They’re not in a rush, it depends on the player’s plans. Müller wants to focus on the pitch now, no decision has been made and usually this kind of decisions are always made when we’re close to the end of the season, not now,” Romano wrote CaughtOffside (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Playing a limited role this season, Müller has one goal and five assists in 10 games across all competitions this season. However, the veteran has only been on the pitch for 281 total minutes during those appearances.