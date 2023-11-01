Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel opening doors for summer transfer market

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel’s performance at VfB Stuttgart has made him a hot commodity heading into next summer’s transfer market.

Nübel, who has been stellar for a stunningly good team for Die Schwaben, is setting himself up to be able to pick where he wants to go next summer — which, unfortunately, probably excludes Stuttgart:

Alexander Nübel has already developed into a leading player at Stuttgart. The club’s bosses are convinced of his performances and would like to keep him beyond next summer - but a permanent move is quite unlikely for financial reasons VfB sporting director Wohlgemuth to @SPORTBILD: “Of course we will try to continue working with him beyond the summer. We are working on this topic, but of course there are several parties involved in the negotiations” Should Bayern decide to sell Nübel next summer, Stuttgart wouldn’t be able to compete financially with foreign clubs. Last summer, Crystal Palace offered the goalkeeper double the wages he gets at Stuttgart, but he opted for VfB.

Nübel has not shown any inclination to want to stay with Bayern Munich and his pathway to a starting role continues to be blocked by Manuel Neuer. Surely, a continued run of success with VfB Stuttgart will set him up nicely with options to move on from Bavaria next summer.