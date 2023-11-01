Daily Schmankerl: Arsenal also wants Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala; Manchester City sets price on Julián Álvarez; Roy Keane is sick of Pep Guardiola; Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, and Harry Kane earn another honor; Yes, Lionel Messi did it again; and MORE!

How does a fairly innocuous, feel-good story evolve into a transfer rumor? Let’s take a look:

Jamal Musiala has sent a message to Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth after he returned to action for Motherwell yesterday. Biereth joined the Scottish Premiership outfit back in August and enjoyed an encouraging start to life at Motherwell. The 20-year-old scored and assisted on his debut for the Steelmen shortly after joining but has been ruled out with a knee injury ever since. He made his long-awaited return to action yesterday as Motherwell were held to a 3-3 draw at home to Ross County. Biereth came off the bench for the final 15 minutes of the game and quickly won a penalty for his side. The Dane converted his spot-kick and went on to provide an assist and help Motherwell rescue a point after falling 3-1 behind. Now, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala has taken to Instagram to praise the youngster after his display on Saturday. Biereth took to social media yesterday to express his delight at getting back on the pitch for Motherwell once again. He wrote: “Nice to be back!” The likes of Tino Livramento and Brooke Norton-Cuffy both left comments beneath the post. And Musiala responded with two heart emojis.

Just a feel good story of one youngster supporting another, right?

Wrong.

Like every Musiala story these days, it ended up with him being linked to another club. This time, it was Arsenal:

Of course, Arsenal have been linked with a move for Musiala as Bayern attempt to tie the youngster down on a fresh contract. Indeed, 90 Min reports that Mikel Arteta’s men are one of the clubs monitoring Musiala’s situation in Munich. It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal firm up their interest in the German star. But they do have some talented youngsters of their own coming through the ranks at the moment.

Manchester City has set the price on Julián Álvarez if any club wants to present a real offer:

It would take a bid of at least £80m to convince Manchester City to entertain selling striker Julián Álvarez, who has been linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Related Bayern Munich to keep tabs on Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez

It has been an active week for Bayern Munich...and BFW.

Aside of a big win in the Champions League for Bayern Munich over Galatasaray, we saw BFW crash (at the worst possible time), a slew of transfer rumors, and some iffy coaching decisions that all lead into a Bundesliga match vs. SV Darmstadt.

Clearly, this was a crazy week and we have plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it. Here is what is on tap for this episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. SV Darmstadt.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s win over Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel’s handling of Thomas Müller is foretelling the future for the veteran.

The latest transfer news on Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.

BFW’s big crash.

Why losing sucks (duh!).

Bayern Munich fans are well-aware of the spectacle that Pep Guardiola can create on the field after a game when yacking it up with his players. For one, Roy Keane is sick of it.

Keane did not appreciate Guardiola’s post-match discussion on the pitch with Erling Haaland after Manchester City smacked Manchester United 3-0.

“It’s all for show. It’s all for show. You can have that chat in the dressing room. What’s the big deal? It was a lovely header but you don’t need to be on the pitch talking about it for five minutes. Just get down the tunnel and enjoy your victory.”

Bayern Munich might (or might not) take on FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal today. The home side’s pitch has been the primary focus for just about everyone and is apparently so wrecked from consistent rain that a final decision on whether or not the match will be played will be made at some point today:

A decision regarding Bayern's DFB Pokal game against Saarbrücken has been postponed again and will now be made on the day of the game tomorrow [@dpa] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 31, 2023

Recent pics do not bode well:

Saarbrücken gegen Bayern: Entscheidung über Absage fällt am Mittwoch - Wettervorhersage spielt Klubs in die Karten #FCB #FCBayern #BayernMünchen https://t.co/WsqIlaI68b — kicker ⬢ FC Bayern München (@kicker_FCB) October 31, 2023

If the game does get played, however, it would be silly to think that a result of anything aside of a dominant showing for the Bavarians would be in order.

Even if the Bavarians needs a boat to get from one end of the field to the other, it will be a blow out.

Prediction: FC Saarbrücken 0-6 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich picked up a pair of wins, one against Galatasaray in the Champions League and a particularly eventful one against Darmstadt in the Bundesliga this week.

The week saw the attack click together again, with some top-notch link-up between the players, as well as some solid defensive and goalkeeping performances. However, it leaves Bayern in a lurch as Joshua Kimmich has now picked up a three-game suspension, which takes him out of contention for the upcoming game against Borussia Dortmund. Included in this episode:-

Bayern’s midfield problems in the absence of Joshua Kimmich and potentially Leon Goretzka.

How the attack has found its feet, particularly the upward trajectory of Harry Kane and how he has begun changing games, as well as Leroy Sané’s continued form as amongst the top players in the world.

How Thomas Tuchel’s ‘game of two halves’ approach to matches might backfire in more important games.

Is Tuchel a fraud or the real deal?

The upcoming DfB Pokal game against FC Saarbruecken, and why Bayern should not underestimate their upcoming opposition.

A short look at Bayern’s title rivals — namely Bayer Leverkusen.

Why Borussia Dortmund might bottle it again.

Union Berlin had high hopes entering the season, but it has went sideways quickly and devolved into a debacle. Now, Urs Fischer’s job could be in jeopardy:

According to Bild, if Union Berlin fails to beat VfB Stuttgart in the DFB Pokal on Tuesday then a potential sacking of Urs Fischer can no longer be ruled out. With their 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen at the weekend, Union are now winless in 10 games and currently sit in 15th one point clear of the relegation places. Despite competing in the Champions League this season, Union have now made it clear that their goal is to survive in the Bundesliga and this was confirmed by director Oliver Ruhnert after the Bremen game: “The performance was such that you can definitely worry. It’s about class retention.” Reportedly, Fischer is slowly losing support from the higher-ups at Union and the game against Stuttgart will play a big role in the future of both the Swiss coach and Union. Stuttgart have already comfortably beaten Union this season, winning 3-0 in Berlin.

Bayern Munich stars Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, and Harry Kane all earned spots on WhoScored.com’s European Top 5 Leagues Team of the Week:

Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané and Harry Kane in @WhoScored's Europe's top 5 Leagues Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/C92WNVgRwS — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 31, 2023

This may be the craziest Bundesliga game in years. Bayern Munich went down to ten men early in the first half thanks to a Joshua Kimmich red card, but instead of capitalizing on that opportunity, Darmstadt surrender the advantage by getting two red cards themselves.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Why doesn’t Tuchel rotate the lineup more?

Harry Kane is in the same situation as Erling Haaland at Man City last year.

Why Thomas Müller is the man that Bayern Munich needs.

Thomas Tuchel needs to improve performances — this is still far from good enough.

The inefficiency of Tuchelball right now.

Is Joshua Kimmich a liability? What happens in midfield versus Dortmund?

Leroy Sané deserves to be considered the best player in the world right now — but is he being overplayed?

Manuel Neuer makes a triumphant return to the starting XI.

As expected, Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi won yet another Ballon d’Or:

LIONEL MESSI.

EIGHT BALLON D'ORS.



THIS IS FOOTBALL HERITAGE pic.twitter.com/WNNDURU6fn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2023