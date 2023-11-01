Bayern Munich prodigy Frans Krätzig shares his experience growing up on the club’s campus

Bayern Munich has a rich history that is replete with trophies, legends, and a relentless pursuit of victory. It is an environment that instills the “Bayern DNA” in every individual who dons the iconic jersey, a DNA that signifies an unwavering commitment to winning. For young talents like Frans Krätzig, this DNA becomes a part of their very essence from the moment they join the club.

Krätzig’s journey in Munich is a testament to the club’s unique ethos. He recalled the early days in a recent interview.

“You get the Bayern DNA in your blood from day one and realize very quickly that here it’s all about winning, winning, winning,” Krätzig shared (via @iMiaSanMia).

This focus on success, instilled from the outset, sets the tone for the rest of their careers.

The Bayern badge, a symbol of greatness, holds a special place in the hearts of Bayern’s young talents. Krätzig reminisces about the awe he felt in his early games when he looked down and saw the emblem on his chest. “I still remember what an unbelievable feeling it was...until then, I only knew it from the TV.”

In the youth ranks, Krätzig admits that the pressure gradually intensifies, with his time in the U-17s and U-19s becoming pivotal stages in his development. “There are phases in between when you think: this is exactly what I’ve wanted to do all my life — but what happens if it doesn’t work out?” The harsh realities of a performance-based environment often creep into the minds of these aspiring footballers. Yet, it is precisely this pressure that molds them into the determined athletes Bayern demands.

Krätzig’s versatility is a hallmark of his journey. Starting as a midfielder, he found himself thrust into an unfamiliar role at left-back due to the club’s need. Talking about his move from midfield to left-back, he said, “You have to ask Holger Seitz actually. David Herold was sent on loan to Austria in the last winter break, and because of a lack of players Seitz thought he’d try me on the left of defense.”

Krätzig also acknowledges the influence of his teammates, particularly a certain No. 6 and team captain.

“Kimmich is a good role model in general. How you can be so fired up in every training session, how you want to win every training game so much,” Krätzig said.

Kimmich’s passion and drive serve as a constant source of inspiration for Krätzig, reinforcing the commitment to excellence that Bayern demands from all its players.

In conclusion, Krätzig’s journey at Bayern is a reflection of the club’s ethos. It is a journey filled with challenges, adaptation, and the influence of remarkable role models like Joshua Kimmich.