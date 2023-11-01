“A machine”: Thomas Tuchel effusive in praise of Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is having a blast. The 27-year-old German international is setting the world ablaze with his performances for club and country this year, despite hardly getting a chance to breathe in a heavy run of games.

According to Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, that might be a good thing.

“He can produce his full potential on the pitch when he feels good and the principles are clear. It’s important that he plays a lot,” Tuchel said at this week’s pre-game press conference ahead of Bayern’s DFB-Pokal clash with Saarbrücken (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Physically he’s a machine. He can implement our instructions like almost nobody else. As well as his talent, his physical condition is top-class. It suits him when he starts quite wide. Currently he’s very strong on the left wing. His performances can’t be praised highly enough at the moment.”

Sané is one of Bayern’s key players at the moment and one of the most in-form attackers in the world. He has also appeared to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Thomas Tuchel’s arrivals at Bayern, enjoying the most productive phase of his Bayern career to date in the new system.

The run of games is not getting any lighter, though, so how about a little rest for the main man?