Thomas Tuchel confident Manuel Neuer can be Germany’s number one keeper for Euro 2024

After a long wait and a timetable that experienced several setbacks, Manuel Neuer is finally back fit for Bayern Munich.

In his absence, Bayern has used Yann Sommer, Sven Ulreich, and Daniel Peretz, but Sommer has since left for Inter Milan over the summer after getting signed from Borussia Mönchengladbach during last January’s transfer window.

At the international level for Germany, both Hansi Flick and new national team manager Julian Nagelsmann have used a combination of Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp, Fulham’s Bernd Leno, and TSG Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, though not all of them got time during any of the recent friendlies. For Nagelsmann, the question now must be asked of who he will be moving forward with as number one keeper now that Neuer is back fit, as he is the usual captain for Germany when he is in the squad.

As far as Neuer’s standing with the national team, Thomas Tuchel is confident that the keeper will be Germany’s number one keeper as long as he stays fit up until next summer’s European Championships, which Germany is hosting. “If Manu remains free from injury until the Euros and takes all his experience, then I don’t think we’ll be asking this question in May. But the most important thing now is that he stays fit and can keep playing,” Tuchel explained in the press conference ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga clash against Darmstadt.

We know that Neuer is not likely to be called up to the German national team during the November international break, when Die Mannschaft is slated to have a pair of friendlies against Turkey and then Austria, but he could be in line for a recall in early 2024.