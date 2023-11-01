 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Manuel Neuer to miss out on Germany national team call-ups

The recently returned Bayern Munich keeper is expected to sit out for the November international break.

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Manuel Neuer may have finally made his Bayern Munich return, but his return to the Germany men’s national team will have to wait.

Former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, now in charge of Germany, is reportedly going to leave Neuer out of the call-ups in the next international break — according to a report from Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

As of now, Julian Nagelsmann is not planning to call up Manuel Neuer already for November’s games against Turkey and Austria [@altobelli13]

Neuer will still have plenty of time to get back into Nagelsmann’s lineup ahead of next summer’s EURO 2024. The 37-year-old only made his first start for Bayern on October 28th, an 8-0 Bundesliga win over Darmstadt, although there are four more games between now and the international break. The decision will afford Neuer the ability to ease back into rhythm without too much match load right away.

In the meantime, FC Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen is likely to get a longer look as Germany’s potential #1 heading into the EURO.

