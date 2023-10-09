Bayern Munich exec Uli Hoeneß: Hiring Oliver Kahn as CEO was “a big mistake”

There have been changes in the Bayern Munich offices: Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was sacked as sporting director and replaced by Christoph Freund, then-CEO Oliver Kahn the same with Jan-Christian Dreesen. Speaking to the media, Bayern executive and Sausage King™ Uli Hoeneß singled out Kahn and said that hiring the former goalkeeper was a bad idea:

“Appointing Oliver Kahn as CEO was a big mistake,” Hoeneß said outright (BR24 via @iMiaSanMia). “When I realized that he couldn’t do it, I changed that with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.”

The 71-year-old Ulm native also spoke about other hierarchical points of interest, such as:

Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal in March 2023 — “I didn’t replace the coach. The club replaced the coach, which wasn’t necessarily wise.” The now German national team coach was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern alum and former Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl being granted the free seat in the board — “I estimate that we’ll clarify this position in the next 6-12 months.”

If he and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are still involved in everyday operations — “At the moment, we have more operational tasks to do until we notice that the ship is sailing straight again.”

