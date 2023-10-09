Bayern Munich hopeful Serge Gnabry will be ready for Borussia Dortmund clash in November

Serge Gnabry has been on the sidelines for Bayern Munich ever since sustaining a broken arm during their DFB-Pokal win over SC Preußen Münster at the end of September. He sustained the injury early on in the first half of the match, and was replaced by youngster Frans Krätzig, who later that match went on to score his first goal for Bayern.

It was expected once it was revealed that Gnabry had broken his arm that the he would face several weeks on the sidelines, which came at an unfortunate time for the German international as the Pokal match was only his fourth start of the season. Thomas Tuchel has a star-studded cast of attackers and wingers to choose from, and sometimes that does not leave room for Gnabry in the starting eleven selections. As of now, he has only found the back of the net once for Bayern, which was in the 4-3 Champions League win over Manchester United, and he has yet to register an assist.

Per an update from Bild Bayern is remaining hopeful that Gnabry could be back fit and available for the November 4th installment of Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund at Westfalenstadion (via @iMiaSanMia). The update also points out that Gnabry is no longer wearing a full cast on the affected arm, but rather just a splint now on the forearm; a sign that the recovery is going to schedule.

It is not to say it will completely jeopardize his standing with the German national team, either, but Gnabry surely is not too pleased with having to miss out on Julian Nagelsmann’s first Die Mannschaft squad as manager since Hansi Flick was fired. Gnabry is a player that Nagelsmann knows plenty well, but the former Bayern, RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim manager has already made some different callups than Flick, so it is clear that he has his own ideas he wants to implement in the squad. Gnabry will want his standing to be good with next summer’s European Championships less than a year away.