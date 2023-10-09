 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano suffers injury, withdraws from French squad

It hasn’t even been a day since the international break started...

By Dasher!
France v Republic of Ireland: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Just as club football pauses and the international break begins, Bayern Munich has been hit with some devastating injury news.

The French Football Federation has just announced that FC Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano has withdrawn from the national team and will not participate in the upcoming games due to a left hamstring injury.

Upamecano had starred (and impressed!) for Bayern against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga less than 24 hours ago: before reporting for international duty.

With this report, the defender will likely return to Munich and recover. The player will be replaced by Axel Diasi in the French squad, with no further information on Upamecano’s injury as of yet.

This comes as a massive blow for the club, as Upamecano joins the list of injured center-backs Matthijs de Ligt and Tarek Buchmann. A terrible start to the international break already: not something the fans wanted to hear.

Bayern has a heavy schedule ahead of the international break: We’ll keep you updated on the injury, but all fans must be hoping it's nothing serious for Upamecano who’s been pivotal for Bayern in defense this season.

