Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg; Bayern to pursue João Palhinha in January; Former Bayern boss landing English gig?; VfB Stuttgart boss as Bayern’s next coach?; Juventus eyeing Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho; and MORE!

Bayern Munich bagged a 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga to head into the international break on a good note.

Thomas Tuchel went outside of his comfort zone a bit with some of his lineup selections, but it all worked out for an impressive and convincing win over an SC Freiburg side looking to recapture the magic it had last season.

Her are some quick hitters on the match:

As always, let’s start with a look at the lineup:

Tuchel had to use Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka given the injuries to Serge Gnabry and Raphaël Guerreiro, but his selection of Thomas Müller (which Tuchel gave hints on at the tail end of last week) was still surprising.

Müller turned in 71 solid minutes, but his contributions were more in leadership and on-field guidance than actual performance with the ball. For a player who needs to be impactful to convince Tuchel that he deserves more playing time, Müller likely did not do enough (even though he was credited with an assist on Kingsley Coman’s goal in the 12th minute) to prove to Tuchel that his name should get called more.

Coman’s goal was almost certainly not intentional, but he should NEVER admit that.

On the activity front, Harry Kane was more involved and active, but did not score. Kane was, however, credited with an assist on Leroy Sané’s goal in the 25th minute.

Otherwise, Sané was very solid and the midfield tandem of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka were both very good. The backline of Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, and Alphonso Davies were also very good.

The impression of the backline could have been a bit different had not completely blown a good opportunity in the 6th minute.

Min-jae’s involvement was, well, off the charts:

171 - FC Bayern's Kim Min-Jae attempted 171 passes against SC Freiburg, the most by a Bundesliga player in a single match since Aleksandar Dragovic made 178 for Bayer 04 Leverkusen against Fortuna Düsseldorf in February 2019. Clockwork. #FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/duWQoieHMd — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 8, 2023

If this was Sven Ulreich’s last start (and all indications seem to be that it will be), it was nice to see the veteran go out with a clean sheet.

Sané’s timing of his runs continues to be completely menacing.

SC Freiburg is a bit banged up and still has not gotten itself together after its incredible 2022/23 campaign.

Though Bayern Munich entered the match as the favorite, it was still a bit shocking to see how dominant the team was against SC Freiburg.

Overall, this was as good a win as Bayern Munich has had all season. Confident, consistently dangerous, and creative, the Bavarians were simply overwhelming on the day. In some ways, it is unfortunate for the team to have to break right now, but the schedule cannot be changed. Hopefully, Bayern Munich will be able to pick up where it left off when the break ends.

Bayern Munich has not given up hope for a January transfer move for Fulham FC defensive midfielder João Palhinha — even though he has a new deal in place with his current club:

Bayern Munich retain interest in Joao Palhinha for the January transfer window despite the midfielder's new contract at #Fulham



⬜️ #FCBayern https://t.co/jmZXnszwAp — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) October 8, 2023

To get Palhinha, Bayern Munich will have to pay a premium, which appears to be okay with the Bavarians at this point as they seem to build the squad into the vision of Thomas Tuchel (which — depending on who you ask — could be a good or a bad thing).

Seb Hoeneß is doing a bang-up at VfB Stuttgart and with some segments of the Bayern Munich fanbase already yearning to see Thomas Tuchel sacked, the names of Hoeneß and Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso have been floated as candidates for the club’s next coach.

While CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen scoffed at the suggestion that Tuchel should be canned, he did not wholly strike down the thought of Hoeneß taking over...one day:

However, while all may be rosy for Stuttgart, the same cannot be said for Bayern Munich. Failing to convince since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel last season, the Bayern head coach has already received a warning from those in charge at the club. Therefore – while it is unlikely that Die Rekordmeister part way with Tuchel before his contract expires in the summer of 2025 – knowing that there is a young and exciting head coach in Hoeneß, Bayern will undoubtedly be keeping a watchful eye over his development. A possibility that one day Uli Hoeneß’s nephew could take charge in Bavaria is something that Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen would not rule out whilst speaking to Bild TV: “That belongs in the category of true or nonsense. But in the long term, you can never rule out something like this. We are monitoring his development; there are still relationships with FC Bayern, and not just from a family perspective. We’ll see what the future brings. Maybe sometime.”

As Bayern Munich heads into another international break, the Bavarians will face a stiff test from SC Freiburg, but also have the opportunity to quiet some of noise surrounding the team.

Thomas Tuchel has the fanbase at each other’s throats and while the team is winning, things are not as pretty as most would like. There are transfer rumors and A LOT to talk about with the squad. So, let’s get to it! Here is what we have on tape for this episode:

A preview of the Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg match where we take a look at the form of each team, the potential starting lineup for Bayern, and give a prediction on the match.

Discussing the uneasy feeling that Bayern Munich’s wins are covering for a lot of flaws with the team.

Bayern Munich is not getting the most out of Harry Kane...but why? Let’s talk about it.

Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, and Joshua Kimmich are just some of the names that have already been linked with a transfer away for next summer. Asr these just baseless rumors or is there a brewing problem on the squad?

Addressing those Jerome Boateng rumors.

Former Bayern Munich assistant coach Danny Röhl looks set to take over Sheffield Wednesday:

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to appoint former Bayern Munich coach Danny Rohl as their next manager in a bid to save them from relegation, according to reports. The Owls were promoted to the Championship in dramatic scenes during the League One playoff final last season but have struggled in the second-flight, so far being the only team without a league win. Xisco Munoz was named as Darren Moore’s successor in the summer but was sacked following a barren run of form that leaves the club bottom of the Championship.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano let it be known that rumors linking Bayern Munich to Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme are true, but also that the competition for the 17-year-old will be stiff:

Bayern were among the clubs in attendance for Brazilian gem Luis Guilherme (17) two days ago [against Boca Juniors]. He’s very talented and Bayern were there to keep an eye on him. It remains to be seen if they’re going to bid for him, but for sure they are among four or five clubs interested.

Chelsea FC and Manchester United are among the other clubs interested.

