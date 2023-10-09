Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies touts Leroy Sané, comments on Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag recent criticism

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies had a very solid showing during the team’s 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg.

Afterward, Davies synched up with ESPN correspondent Archie Rhind-tutt to talk Leroy Sané’s current form, Kingsley Coman’s intent on his first goal, Arjen Robben (!?), and a whole lot more:

Davies was not done there, however. The Canadian star also touched on the recent statements made by Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, who said that Davies was not a “great defender”:

Alphonso Davies on Erik ten Hag's statement (Davies is not a great defender) before Bayern vs Manchester United [ @archiert1, @ESPNFC]pic.twitter.com/tVzKePgkY8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 8, 2023

Aside of his occasional issues with defensive positioning and awareness, Davies has also come under criticism for losing possession too many times. Given that Bayern Munich pitched a shutout — and that Davies only lost the ball nine times over the course of the match — you could say the Canadian is absorbing some of that criticism and working to improve those parts of his game.

Like any great player, Davies appears to be making adjustments.

Looking for more analysis of the game? Is Leroy Sané (arguably) the best player in the world right now? What about Thomas Muller — how does he influence the way Bayern Munich plays in 2023? We talk about all that and a lot more (including a bit on Germany and Nagelsmann) in our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or directly on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!