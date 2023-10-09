Leon Goretzka says Bayern Munich was never in danger during SC Freiburg romp

Often in head coach Thomas Tuchel’s doghouse, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka savored everything about his team’s dominant 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg.

“It was a good performance from us today. We have implemented a lot of what we set out to do. It felt really good on the pitch. We were very good at counter pressing. I never had the feeling at any time that we were at risk. So we are very satisfied today,” Goretzka told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Goretzka teamed with Joshua Kimmich to help Bayern Munich dominate the midfield. Goretzka won all three of his ground duels, one out of two aerial duels, sent in one key pass, completed 85% of his passes overall, and only lost possession 10 times over 90 minutes.

More than anything, however, Goretzka and Kimmich provided balance on the pitch and looked completely in sync. Heading into an international break, that is not exactly a bad place to end on.

