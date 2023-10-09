Kingsley Coman “wants to keep going” after Bayern Munich’s smashing of SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel intimated that Kingsley Coman might have gotten a little bit lucky in scoring two goals during his team’s 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg, but that did not take any of the luster off of the victory for the Frenchman.

“I’m very happy we won. We played really well. It was very important, we haven’t lost a game yet in the Bundesliga. We’re in good form and want to keep going,” Coman told FCBayern.com during the postgame rush.

Coman’s position on the squad has been in doubt given Tuchel’s preference to use Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry as his starters, so it has been imperative for Coman to be impactful on the pitch during this period where Gnabry is out injured.

Whatever the case, Coman can see the potential of this squad and simply wants to see the group keep pushing forward after this ill-timed international break.

