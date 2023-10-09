Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel raves over Leroy Sané, whose comfort level at work and home might be driving his success

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel continues to be amazed by Leroy Sané and spent a few moments discussing his star player after the team’s 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg.

“He played very well today, with very few ball losses, even though he took risks. He was very brave in his dribbling and his running lanes. He has the physical qualities and eagerness to play and when he’s clear in the head, he can make the difference. We have a connection - the chemistry is right,” Tuchel told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “When he plays with freedom and desire, he makes the difference. He can also lead the way. Physically he is a machine, he can dominate the league.”

As far as Sané goes off-the-field, his outstanding performances this season could be due to a feeling of comfort — at home and at work — per kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Leroy Sané is happy in his private life because his wife and kids now live permanently in Munich, which is a very important factor for him. On the football side of things, while Löw, Flick and Nagelsmann couldn’t get the best out of Sané, Thomas Tuchel proved it was possible - and managed to bring the winger to his best level. Sané likes Tuchel and appreciates his direct way of communication. He felt the coach’s trust from the start and is also a fan of his tactical approach.

Sané had one goal and another wiped out by VAR (which was a really terrific play), but was incredibly important either way to Bayern Munich’s effort against SC Freiburg.

