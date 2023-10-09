 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new flagship episode is now live! We talk about the incredible ascendance of Leroy Sané, why Thomas Müller remains critical to Bayern Munich's game, Harry Kane's struggle to fit in, Nagelsmann's callups, and so much more! Give it a listen!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Christoph Freund gives injury updates on Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Neuer

99% sure they will return after the international break

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
RB Leipzig - Bayern Munich Photo by Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

As Bayern Munich produced their first proper dominating game under Thomas Tuchel against SC Freiburg, two players had to watch it from the sidelines: Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Neuer. The former was put out of action due to niggling injuries while the latter is so close (yet so far?) from making his long-awaited comeback after that freak skiing accident. Will someone enlighten the fanbase with positive news? Enter sporting director Christoph Freund:

Christoph #Freund says to #deLigt : “We are very positive about this. We hope that after the international break we will be able to train with the team again and then be available again. That’s the plan.” Manuel #Neuer “is also looking very good.”

– Julian Buhl (t-online) as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Looking for more analysis of the game? Is Leroy Sané (arguably) the best player in the world right now? What about Thomas Muller — how does he influence the way Bayern Munich plays in 2023? We talk about all that and a lot more (including a bit on Germany and Nagelsmann) in our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or directly on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 21 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works