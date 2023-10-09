Bayern Munich’s Christoph Freund gives injury updates on Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Neuer

As Bayern Munich produced their first proper dominating game under Thomas Tuchel against SC Freiburg, two players had to watch it from the sidelines: Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Neuer. The former was put out of action due to niggling injuries while the latter is so close (yet so far?) from making his long-awaited comeback after that freak skiing accident. Will someone enlighten the fanbase with positive news? Enter sporting director Christoph Freund:

Christoph #Freund says to #deLigt : “We are very positive about this. We hope that after the international break we will be able to train with the team again and then be available again. That’s the plan.” Manuel #Neuer “is also looking very good.” – Julian Buhl (t-online) as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

