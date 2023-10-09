Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel says Kingsley Coman might have gotten a little bit lucky in two-goal effort

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman might be lagging behind teammates Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry on the depth chart and in the scoring column, but the Frenchman turned in a two-goal effort to help the Bavarians seal a 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg.

For coach Thomas Tuchel, it was good to see Coman contribute — even if the manager feels the 27-year-old had Lady Luck on his side.

“King played very well on the right side. He needed those goals and was involved in a lot of dangerous situations — he was a bit lucky in both goals, but he needed that. I said Friday that he was a bit behind in terms of goals and assists, so it was a perfect performance from him today,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Coman might feel a bit as if he in a “damned if you, damned if you don’t” scenario under Tuchel, but regardless of how he scored, it was good that he did — for his confidence and to help show his boss that he can make things happen on the scoresheet.

