SC Freiburg said they had no chance against Bayern Munich in 3-0 domination

Bayern Munich dominated SC Freiburg in their latest meeting in the Bundesliga, with Leroy Sané and a Kingsley Coman brace securing all three points for the Bavarians. Speaking after the game, Freiburg gaffer Christian Streich admitted his team had no chance against “the Borg” (via FCBayern.com):

We had no chance today against Bayern because we couldn’t compensate for certain things. The only thing we could’ve done was work hard and leave everything out there on the pitch. The team did that. There was nothing more possible today. We went to the edge today. You don’t have a chance there against a team like Bayern. I’m pleased that it only ended 3-0 in the end because there could’ve been more goals. Luckily, we stopped that.

Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo echoed his coach’s statements, ultimately saying that Bayern deserved the win:

It’s frustrating. You know when you come to Munich that you’ll have to run, work hard and suffer. It was the same in the cup last year. We suffered and only had a few moments for us. It was tough today because Bayern were assured in possession. We were very deep and didn’t have any relief. It meant we had a long way to go to goal. It was 2-0 at the break and we knew there was something possible if we scored a goal. But in the end we ran out of strength, and it was a deserved win for Bayern overall.

