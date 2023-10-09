Bayern Munich triumph 2-0 over SGS Essen

Bayern Munich continued its Frauen-Bundesliga campaign with a 2-0 win at SGS Essen on Sunday. Two first-half goals by Pernille Harder and Lea Schüller gave the visitors a commanding lead that they would not relinquish.

Harder has been on fire since arriving from Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window, but her goal came at a cost. Schüller’s cross in the 13th minute found her right in front of goal, but heavily contested by Essen keeper Sophia Winkler. Harder latched on to lash the ball into the back of the net, but the resulting collision knocked her out of the game, to be replaced by Lina Magull.

For Bayern’s second goal, in the 24th minute, Klara Bühl hit a looping cross first time from the right edge of the box, and Schüller headed home from in front of the penalty spot.

The full match is available on YouTube, courtesy of DAZN; highlights below:

Bayern had numerous chances in the second half, the best of which fell to Lina Magull — who was found unmarked by fellow substitute Jovana Damnjanović, but failed to control well enough to get a shot away. Magull was also nearly found in a similar position earlier by Katharina Naschenweng, who had been slipped into the box by Georgia Stanway but whose low cross was well intercepted.

The Frauen are back in action on October 14th when they play host to Eintracht Frankfurt.