Vote! Bayern Munich 3 - 0 SC Freiburg: Community player ratings

Bayern Munich dominated SC Freiburg in typical Rekordmeister fashion these days: smooth, smothering control afforded by early goals.

While the Bavarians might have been more clinical, the visitors did not get within a shout of scoring on the day — 30% possession, two shots, zero on goal. Luck played a factor in several of Bayern’s opportunities going either in or out, but all in all, it was a day of scintillating individual quality on display, headlined by Leroy Sané, including his disallowed goal, as well as Kingsley Coman, who probably did not intend to shoot with his first.

The positive result leaves Bayern still just third in the Bundesliga table as we round into October, with Leverkusen and Stuttgart narrowly ahead having each notched six wins in seven games (Bayern has five). But it is hard not to feel good about the result and the way the team is playing.

Here’s how German outlet kicker rated the performances; have your say below the jump!

Enter your choices below. As usual, the rundown of the ‘rules’ — as this is a very serious, very scientific internet poll:

You may vote on as many or few of the fields as you like. You do not need a complete ballot.

It is possible to vote more than once, but please do not do that!

If signed into Google, you will be able to edit your vote. However sign-in is not required, and we do not collect e-mail addresses.

Looking for more analysis of the game? Is Leroy Sané (arguably) the best player in the world right now? What about Thomas Muller — how does he influence the way Bayern Munich plays in 2023? We talk about all that and a lot more (including a bit on Germany and Nagelsmann) in our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or directly on Spotify.

