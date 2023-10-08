Bavarian Podcast Works S6E13: Is Leroy Sané the best player in the world right now? + Why Thomas Müller remains essential to Bayern Munich (& Tuchel) + Nagelsmann’s callups dissected + MORE!

So Bayern Munich beat SC Freiburg, a rather decent team, 3-0 without breaking a sweat. For once, a Thomas Tuchel coached Bayern side have demonstrated a performance that is both dominant and convincing. In the meantime, Julian Nagelsmann announced his first list of callups for Germany, with some notable names on the list. Plenty to talk about from the past week.

In this episode, INNN and Schnitzel discuss the following:

Schnitzel recounts his visit to watch Bayern Munich away at Copenhagen.

How Thomas Müller made the entire team click versus SC Freiburg.

Is Leroy Sane the best player in the world right now? INNN and Schnitzel have differing views.

Why Harry Kane maybe needs to be more selfish.

Are performances like these enough to keep Thomas Tuchel’s job safe?

Moving onto the national team — highlights from Nagelsmann’s callups.

Is Mats Hummels the answer in attack?

Should Nagelsmann go with a strikerless setup for Germany?

What kind of lineup can you make with the players Nagelsmann called up?

How things can go very wrong against the USA and Mexico.

