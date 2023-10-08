Match awards from Bayern Munich’s impressive 3-0 win against SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich actually put out a convincing display for once as the Bavarians dispatched Christian Streich’s Freiburg with three unanswered goals courtesy of Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman’s brace. Who stood out today?

Jersey Swap: Nobody

Bayern were that good today that no one from the Freiburg team was able to impress enough to make it into this category.

Der Kaiser: Kim Min-jae

This is a tough one because all the defenders were solid today. The Korean defender was a more stable presence at the back and kept things in order.

Der Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

When you only have two midfielders (Konrad Laimer was played at right-back instead) it is more of a coin toss. Kimmich gets the nod because compared to his midfield partner Leon Goretzka, Kimmich made fewer errors and generally played better.

Der Bombers: Leroy Sané

LEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOY JENKIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINS!!!!!!!!!!! This man is on fire! The 27-year-old winger was active on the attacking front, weaseling away from defenders and getting two goals on the day, one of which was ruled out for a marginal offside and the goal count stays at two (hello Tom Adams and Liverpool FC). A menace on the right and rediscovering his roots on the left, life is good for Sané.

Kingsley Coman on the other hand bagged a brace, which also merits a shout.

Müller of the Match: Thomas Müller

Two games running for the oft-castaway Bayern legend bagging the supreme honor of the match awards, despite playing 71 out of 90 minutes. Müller’s impact on the team’s structure was clear from the get-go as he organized the players’ positions and maintained control for most of the match. The 34-year-old also got an assist for Coman’s cross-goal to open the scoring. Müller is intent on showing Thomas Tuchel that he has unfinished business and that there is in fact room for more than one Thomas in the team.