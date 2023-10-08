Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel teases starting role for Thomas Müller vs. SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller took yet another star turn in his storied career by setting up the game-winning goal against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League earlier this week.

Müller’s performance was the latest in a string of strong showings for the 34-year-old — something that was not lost on Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

“We saw his positive energy in Copenhagen. He is definitely a candidate to start against Freiburg. He missed all pre-season and is currently doing additional work to catch up. At this stage of his career, it’s normal that he doesn’t start 50 games. We are so happy that Thomas is here,” Tuchel said at his weekly Bundesliga match press conference.

For the #MüllerMafia, this quote could set up Charlie Brown scenario. What’s that you might ask? Well...

At this point, it would actually be a shock to see Müller get the starting XI call despite Tuchel’s statements. The veteran’s role on the team is blocked by Jamal Musiala, who Tuchel has been extremely reluctant to sit.

Will the manager consider using Müller and Musiala as a tandem? We will find out very shortly.

