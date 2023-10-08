Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid’s plan coming together for pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies; Bayern, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United spar for Javi Guerra; Mats Hummels talks Germany call-up; Bayern, Chelsea bids rejected for phenom; & MORE!

We had heard that Bayern Munich was interested in Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, but so are A LOT of other deep-pocketed clubs, including Arsenal FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester United, and Real Madrid — the biggest of the threats:

Javi Guerra is linked with a move away from Valencia, with Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich keen. A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all keen on signing 20-year-old Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra. It remains to be seen if any of these clubs come forward with an official proposal to sign the talented young prospect at the end of the season. Valencia might not want to sell a prized prospect midway through the season. So, a summer transfer seems more likely. Guerra is highly rated at the Spanish club, and he could develop into a quality player in the near future. The 20-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him, and he would be a solid, long-term investment for all five clubs. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world can be hard to turn down, and Guerra is likely to be tempted. Recent reports have also linked the Spaniard with reigning La Liga champions Barcelona.

While rumors are run of the mill for this time of year, it does seem like Bayern Munich is starting to look toward turning over at least a part of its roster next summer.

Real Madrid’s planning for an acquisition of Bayern Munich left-back is under way and it could involve a sale of Ferland Mendy per AS:

Real Madrid remain determined to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies next summer and hope to help fund a move by selling Ferland Mendy.

As far as how much a bid on Davies might be — get ready for a laugh — Real Madrid thinks €70 million will get the job done per Fichajes:

A bid of €70m is being prepared by Real Madrid for Davies, who is also a target for Chelsea.

As Bayern Munich heads into another international break, the Bavarians will face a stiff test from SC Freiburg, but also have the opportunity to quiet some of noise surrounding the team.

Thomas Tuchel has the fanbase at each other’s throats and while the team is winning, things are not as pretty as most would like. There are transfer rumors and A LOT to talk about with the squad. So, let’s get to it! Here is what we have on tape for this episode:

A preview of the Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg match where we take a look at the form of each team, the potential starting lineup for Bayern, and give a prediction on the match.

Discussing the uneasy feeling that Bayern Munich’s wins are covering for a lot of flaws with the team.

Bayern Munich is not getting the most out of Harry Kane...but why? Let’s talk about it.

Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, and Joshua Kimmich are just some of the names that have already been linked with a transfer away for next summer. Asr these just baseless rumors or is there a brewing problem on the squad?

Addressing those Jerome Boateng rumors.

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels was happy to be called back to the German national team and is looking forward to any role that Julian Nagelsmann has for him.

“I’m very happy to be back. Everyone knows — even though I didn’t talk about it publicly — it was a big goal for me to return to the national team. I love playing for my country - what can I say? It’s the biggest honour in football. I always take on a leadership role — regardless of whether I’m on the pitch. We have a lot of good centre-backs. I may not always start, but even then I will take on this role,” Hummels told Sky Sport. “That’s what I did at BVB when I sat on the bench for 8-9 games in a row in February and March. I want us to be successful and I want us to win. I want the German national team to be what it was many years ago: one of the best in the world and I believe the team is good enough to be that.”

Germany has been missing a steady defender — and leadership — on its backline. While definitely a step slower than he used to be, Hummels should make a positive impact for Germany.

According to Brazil-based journalist Jorge Nicola, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras rejected €35 million bids from Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC for 17-year-old midfielder Luis Guilherme:

Corinthians and Flamengo want full-back Welington, from São Paulo. Palmeiras already has two offers for Luís Guilherme. Bayern Munich and Chelsea are interested. Date for Tite’s announcement at Flamengo. Rodrigo Caetano at Vasco? Flu, Bota, Gabi, Boca and more!

Bayern Munich once again came into a game completely unprepared and paid for it with a poor first half in which the team came to the dressing room behind on goals. Just like the last game however, Tuchel was bailed out by individual brilliance from the usual suspects.

After a pair of games that made it look like Thomas Tuchel knew what he was doing, we have been treated to a pair of games that have made it look like Tuchel has never managed a game of football in his life.

In this podcast, Rayyan goes over (rants about) the game and Bayern in detail.

A look at the starting XIs for the game.

The tactical decisions that Thomas Tuchel made.

The lack of any direction or ‘game plan’ for Tuchel.

A signature Cyler Meltdown™ over the state of Bayern.

In news that could bode well for Bayern Munich loanee Josip Stanišić, Liverpool could make a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie in January:

Liverpool are among the sides interested in striking a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, the player’s agent has confirmed. Hincapie, 21, has established himself as one of the top young defenders around and has long been followed by Europe’s elite, with Tottenham Hotspur known to have explored a deal for the Ecuador international earlier this year. Liverpool are keen to find a new centre-back and had shortlisted Hincapie in the summer, only to opt to focus their efforts on rebuilding in midfield instead. However, Hincapie’s agent has confirmed that the interest remains and Liverpool are exploring a move in January. “Liverpool were interested in him, but [in the summer] they chose to invest in the midfield,” agent Manuel Sierra told Futbol sin Cassette. “For January, they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than €50m.” 90min understands that Leverkusen, who currently sit atop the Bundesliga table, are reluctant to do business over Hincapie while they remain in contention for the title, having already priced clubs out of a move for the 21-year-old in the past.