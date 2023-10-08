Thomas Tuchel wary of Freiburg’s formation switches ahead of their Bayern Munich visit

Christian Streich is no stranger to getting the better of Bayern Munich, as he’s done so several times during his tenure as SC Freiburg manager. His side may have only won three of their first six matches in the Bundesliga, but they will surely be setup to a be a real thorn in Bayern’s side in their Bundesliga clash this weekend.

Freiburg comes into the encounter on the heels of a 2-0 win over FC Augsburg last weekend and a 2-1 loss to West Ham United mid-week in the UEFA Europa League while Bayern is coming off of their 2-1 win at FC Copenhagen and 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig last weekend. If Bayern wins the match, they will go back to second in the Bundesliga table behind VfB Stuttgart, who have been the league’s surprise package so far this season.

In the press conference ahead of Freiburg’s visit to the Allianz Arena, Thomas Tuchel spoke about how it is never really a straightforward issue when preparing for matches against the Breisgau-Brasilianer due to Streich’s frequent tactical alterations to his lineups. “We’re aware of the difficulty of the task. Freiburg switch their formation very frequently, so I don’t even know if you can prepare for all eventualities. It may be that the requirements change more frequently,” he stressed (via @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel also knows that Freiburg is going to do everything in their power to frustrate them at home, much like they did in last season’s hinrunde when Julian Nagelsmann was still manager, having won 2-1 at the Allianz Arena. Bayern keeping clean sheets against Freiburg is also a bit of a novelty item in the Bundesliga, as they have only done so twice from their last eight league encounters, not including Freiburg’s 2-1 DFB-Pokal win over Bayern last season.

“I’m sure Freiburg will do everything to make life as difficult as possible for us. We need to be prepared for that. We’re determined to win but we know it will be tough,” Tuchel warned.