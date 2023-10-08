Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg: Gamethread and Live Blog

It’s matchday again and Bayern Munich host SC Freiburg and Christian Streich at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians have had a good long rest since the game versus Copenhagen on Tuesday, giving them the nominal advantage over Freiburg, who had to face West Ham on Thursday. This is on top of all the other advantages Bayern have in general.

Thomas Tuchel has pretty much his whole squad at his disposal, missing only Serge Gnabry, Matthijs de Ligt, and Manuel Neuer. Harry Kane and Leroy Sané failed to score versus Copenhagen so they’re due a goal, and certain other players are long overdue a start.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our Weekend Warm-up podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

