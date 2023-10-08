Thomas Tuchel pleased with Bayern Munich’s complete performance in 3-0 win over SC Freiburg

The 3-0 score line in Bayern Munich’s victory over SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena quite arguably flattered the visitors just a bit, as it was well and truly and dominant performance from Thomas Tuchel’s side. A brace from Kinglsey Coman and a goal from Leroy Sané completed the three points for the Rekordmeister, taking them up to the third spot in the Bundesliga table, behind only Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart.

Tuchel put out a 4-2-3-1 formation to start the match, having reinserted Thomas Müller into the starting eleven, tucked just behind Harry Kane in between Coman and Sané. Raphaël Guerreiro very well might have been in the starting eleven had it not been for pulling up with a muscular injury in the buildup to the match, so Noussair Mazraoui started at right back.

After the match, Tuchel said he was very pleased with the way Bayern’s play was very fluid against Christian Streich’s tactical setup of deploying very deep defensive blocks to try to frustrate Bayern. “I really liked today’s performance. It was very fluid from the start. We created a lot of chances to score and didn’t allow anything at the back. We never gave up control and were very focused,” Tuchel told DAZN (via @iMiaSanMia). On the overall balance, Bayern ousted Freiburg 6-0 with shots on target.

There was a lot of lovely interplay on display from Bayern, particularly from Kane and Sané in the final third. That was exactly how Sané scored his goal in the 25th minute to make it 2-0 to Bayern and Tuchel mentioned that there were specific tactical instructions to have Kane drop a bit deeper, just like he used to do quite often at Tottenham. “We pulled Harry back a bit so that the others could penetrate deeper into the penalty area. That worked out very well today,” Tuchel explained.

For Sané’s goal, it was the 4th time in the Bundesliga that Kane has assisted the former in what is becoming one of the most exciting duos in the league, let alone world football. It is much like previous partnership in Hueng-Min Son at Tottenham, even though Son and Sané are two different players.

