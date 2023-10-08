Bayern Munich’s January transfer plan could see the club sign up to three players in the winter

Bayern Munich’s exceeding outgoings and lack of proper reinforcements this summer transfer window left a rather thin squad for head coach Thomas Tuchel to work with, and now it’s showing. Injuries in defense almost led the club to make a move for Jerome Boateng, which the club (rightly) decided against.

Per Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern could sign up to three players in January. Why? Well, that's because Noussair Mazraoui, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Bouna Sarr could be off to AFCON; while Kim Min-jae would be going to the Asia Cup: leaving the squad even thinner than it already is.

This means Bayern will likely be busy in the winter transfer window to sign primarily backup center-backs and a defensive midfielder, with a multitude of names linked to both positions. Who do you think Bayern should sign in January? Give us your ideas in the comments below!