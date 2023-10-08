Julian Nagelsmann on a first Germany national team call-up for Chris Führich

Julian Naglesmann announced his first team roster for the German national team this week, and it included some new faces. VfB Stuttgart’s 25-year-old winger Chris Führich was among those named for the first time after his impressive performances in the Bundesliga this season.

“He has very, very good momentum right now. He’s an excellent 1v1 player and has scored many goals for Stuttgart,” Nagelsmann said in comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “Momentum is an important point for the national team. You have to call up the players who are currently at a performance peak and give them the chance.”

Nagelsmann also shared that he personally informed Führich of his nomination and was pleased to hear the player’s enthusiastic response. The ex-Bayern Munich coach added, “It will be good for us to have new faces in training who will have a sparkle in their eyes when they play an international match. We’re looking forward to it.”

Stuttgart’s early emergence this season comes as a shock to many, and Führich has been a catalyst for their great performances. It remains to be seen whether the young German can replicate that for Die Nationalmannschaft.