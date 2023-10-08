Didier Deschamps impressed with Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel is a force to be reckoned with. Although a joker (supersub/impact sub) at the present, the 18-year-old Frenchman has made deadly impact with an insane G/A stat with the limited minutes he has had at Bayern Munich so far. French national team coach Didier Deschamps likes what he sees in Tel:

Didier Deschamps on Mathys Tel: “He has a very good efficiency compared to the game time he’s getting. I hope he will get more game time and start games. What he’s doing is very interesting, this capacity of being efficient with limited game time. We’re attentive, but he still has steps to take. I’m aware there’s a lot of competition at Bayern. He’s making the best out of the time he gets on the pitch and is helping his team win games. I hope he’ll soon become a starter because he deserves it”. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Tel has impressed so much that there’s even talk of a convoluted plan to get him to represent Germany instead of France. The former has been lacking a quality striker since Miroslav Klose retired in 2014. It’s so crazy it just might work.