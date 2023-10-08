Jamal Musiala talks Hansi Flick’s Germany sacking, EURO 2024

Jamal Musiala made his senior team debut and subsequent breakthrough at Bayern Munich under Hansi Flick, who not long after departed for the Germany men’s national team.

One World Cup failure and a few dismal friendlies later, Flick has been sacked and is out of a job — an outcome which saddened Musiala greatly.

“Hansi Flick pushed me at Bayern, I made my debut under him. He gave me his trust and I was always able to talk to him openly,” Musiala said in a recent Bild interview, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “He knows what it needs to make a young player feel free. I wish him the best and I’m sad that he was dismissed.”

The 20-year-old will now get the chance to work with another former Bayern coach, however: Julian Nagelsmann, under whom Musiala had his first two seasons of being among the club’s most prominent featuring players. It is Nagelsmann who has been tapped to lead Germany into EURO 2024.

“Every player dreams of playing a European championship in their own country. Every single player wants to deliver, for themselves and for the nation. We have to get our rhythm again and get back the confidence in ourselves as a team,” Musiala concluded.