 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Weekend Warm-up has dropped! A preview of Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg; Is Bayern passing the "eye test"?; Looking at the recent transfer rumors; and MORE!

Filed under:

  • Stream
Sport-Club Freiburg v West Ham United FC: Group A - UEFA Europa League 2023/24

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash against SC Freiburg right here!

Contributors: Bavarian Football Works Staff
/ new

Bayern Munich are not 1st in the table, and that’s a problem. Something needs to change fast, or else Thomas Tuchel might find his situation turning complicated. Unfortunately for him, SC Freiburg are hardly pushovers, so he’s not going to get an easy game to turn his fortunes around.

In terms of the football itself, it’s not great at the moment. Leipzig was a near disaster, and so was the midweek game versus Copenhagen. A confident, dominant win against Freiburg could go a long way, but is Bayern Munich prepared to put in the performance that such a thing would entail? We’ll have to wait and see.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

4 Total Updates Since
Oct 5, 2023, 7:30pm CEST

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works