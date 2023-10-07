Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg: Lineups, team news, can Thomas Müller please start for once, and more!

It is now early October and Bayern Munich finds itself two points off the top of the table — not languishing by any means, but certainly not as comfortable as it should theoretically be. Thomas Tuchel must now work on getting his men back in 1st place, and that would mean dispatching Christian Streich’s SC Freiburg as a start.

Team news

Not much in the way of news. Bayern Munich are still missing Matthijs de Ligt (knee), Serge Gnabry (arm), and Manuel Neuer (stupid idiot syndrome) — otherwise, the team is just about fit and ready to perform. With that being the case, Tuchel more or less has the freedom to choose who he likes.

Harry Kane is naturally the first name on the team sheet, and he MAY be supported by Thomas Müller for a change. This is based on nothing except vibes, and the fact that Müller hasn’t starting in a very long time. It would be nice if Jamal Musiala also got a chance to start alongside the aforementioned duo — he would be a tremendous asset playing down the left, with Leroy Sané coming in from the right.

Konrad Laimer probably isn’t the best option to start at the moment given his recent performances, so perhaps Tuchel will prefer a midfield pairing of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich instead. “Prefer” is a relative term here, as you get the impression that the coach would much rather be starting practically anyone else.

The defense (almost) chooses itself, with Alphonso Davies, Kim Min-jae, Dayot Upamecano, and Noussair Mazraoui being the “no-brainer” picks in each position. Sven Ulreich likely keeps his starting spot, no matter how much the fanbase would like to see Daniel Peretz get a Bundesliga start. Here’s what the lineup could look like:

