Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt shares thoughts on his first season for the Bavarians

Bayern Munich appears to be able to finally take a breather after all four center-backs from the first-team squad were injured simultaneously. Dayot Upamecano and Minjae Kim could make their comeback soon, and Matthijs de Ligt is on the road to recovery. Especially the latter who stood out in his debut season for Bayern last year, is sorely missed. As he is currently sidelined, he took some time to reflect on his maiden season for Die Roten.



“I think I had a good first year. At the beginning of the season I joined the club with a bit of a physical disadvantage, because I was used to a completely different football. After a while, I got used to it and played almost all games, which is great. I was able to be important for the team and we narrowly became German champions. That was nice to end the season,” de Ligt told the Dutch outlet Voetbalzone.nl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Despite winning die Meisterschale by the narrowest of margins last year, it capped off a great season for Oranje defender. The Dutchman’s towering presence and leadership qualities have saved the Bavarians on numerous occasions. One can only hope that de Ligt won’t be gone for too long as important match-ups are coming up in the Bundesliga as well as the Champions League and his qualities will be needed. What are your thoughts on MDL’s performance so far? Let us know in the comments below!