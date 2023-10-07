Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur chasing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher; Pep Guardiola really wants Alphonso Davies at Manchester City; Jérôme Boateng to Everton?; Lucas Hernández becoming leader at PSG; and MORE!

According to a report from 90Min.com, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are both among a handful of teams looking at Chelsea FC midfielder Conor Gallagher:

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Conor Gallagher’s contract talks with Chelsea having courted the midfielder during the summer transfer window, 90min understands. Gallagher’s current deal at Stamford Bridge runs until 2025, and though the Blues are eager to tie him down to a new long-term contract, talks have not significantly progressed recently. 90min revealed back in August that Chelsea were open to selling the midfielder if an offer in the region of £50m arrived. Tottenham were one of several clubs who enquired about Gallagher over the summer, with Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and West Ham United making their interest known too. Gallagher’s former coach Thomas Tuchel was also keen on a reunion at Bayern Munich during their window-long search for a new midfielder. The German champions could reignite their interest, while they are lining up a January move for Chelsea teammate Trevoh Chalobah.

Gallagher profiles mostly as a No. 8, but does have ample experience playing as a No. 6. The versatile 23-year-old has also played as an attacking midfielder and winger on occasion as well.

While he might not be an exact fit for the defensive midfielder profile that Thomas Tuchel reportedly would like in January, Gallagher would offer a flexible alternative to his old boss. The Bavarians did have interest in the midfielder late in the summer transfer window, but it came at a time where Bayern Munich simply had too many irons in the fire to know what a legitimate move might be.

Ryan Gravenberch scored his first goal for Liverpool FC and some outlets think that the tally has forced Bayern Munich into some sort of instant regret:

Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch is fast becoming Jurgen Klopp’s secret weapon after his starring performances in the EFL Cup and Europa League. Signed from Bayern Munich in the summer for a respectable fee of £34m, it’s starting to look like the German giants may have made a mistake in letting him go. He has had to bide his time so far, as the Liverpool midfield has been made up of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister - both of whom arrived before the start of the pre-season in late-June - and the already established Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones, as well as fellow summer signing Wataru Endo. “I think it’s the minutes” - is what Gravenberch claimed to be the biggest difference between Bayern and Liverpool so far and he’s certainly not wrong. He was underused at the German club, playing less than 1,000 minutes across the whole season and he’s already played 27% of those minutes so far in Red.

It does not seem as if Bayern Munich is regretting the move. Gravenberch and Bayern Munich were not on the same page in terms of his role and the player was unhappy. It still seems as if the Bavarians made a move that was in the best interest of both parties and it is doubtful that the club would consider it a mistake at this stage.

Gravenberch wanted to leave and Bayern Munich made it work. Both sides look like winners in that deal.

As Bayern Munich heads into another international break, the Bavarians will face a stiff test from SC Freiburg, but also have the opportunity to quiet some of noise surrounding the team.

Thomas Tuchel has the fanbase at each other’s throats and while the team is winning, things are not as pretty as most would like. There are transfer rumors and A LOT to talk about with the squad. So, let’s get to it! Here is what we have on tape for this episode:

A preview of the Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg match where we take a look at the form of each team, the potential starting lineup for Bayern, and give a prediction on the match.

Discussing the uneasy feeling that Bayern Munich’s wins are covering for a lot of flaws with the team.

Bayern Munich is not getting the most out of Harry Kane...but why? Let’s talk about it.

Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, and Joshua Kimmich are just some of the names that have already been linked with a transfer away for next summer. Asr these just baseless rumors or is there a brewing problem on the squad?

Addressing those Jerome Boateng rumors.

Bayern Munich fans might start to get a little tight about Alphonso Davies soon. It appears that Pep Guardiola is driving Manchester City’s interest in the Canadian star:

Manchester City have joined Real Madrid in the chase to sign Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. That’s according to Fichajes.net, who state the treble winners ‘want to steal signing’ from Los Blancos. Davies’ deal expires in 2025 and his long-term future at the Bavarian club remains uncertain, especially since he has become an ‘object of desire’ for Manchester City, Real Madrid and others. Sergio Gómez is currently the only recognised left-back at the Etihad but Pep Guardiola has used summer signing Joško Gvardiol in that position regularly this season. It’s claimed the Citizens manager is looking for a ‘specialised’ left-back and the 22-year-old would fit the bill. The outlet even suggests the Canada international’s addition would help the Premier League winners ‘complete the puzzle’ to repeat success. Real Madrid are keen to sign the fullback and the competition will be intense from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

We heard about the interest from City, Real Madrid, and Chelsea before, but Guardiola can be a very persuasive figure in transfers. If the Manchester City boss makes it a point to personally get involved with Davies, it might be hard for the 22-year-old to turn down the chance to play for the legendary manager.

Hoffenheim attacker Maximilian Beier was rumored to be in the running for a spot on the German national team. That did not materialize, but the speedy striker is getting transfer interest from Liverpool:

Liverpool are keeping their eye on a number of intriguing options in the Bundesliga it seems with the help of Jorg Schmadtke’s experience. One name that may very well have captured the imagination of the club’s recruitment team is that of Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier, who’s already showcased some serious pace this term. “Another name on Liverpool’s list is Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim – I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool! His high speed this season was 35.45kmph,” Christian Falk wrote for CaughtOffside. “It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane. His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again. “He’s a player you can educate, fast, can play as a striker as well as on the wings, which would be beneficial for Liverpool’s rotations in the forward line. I think he’s interesting. He could be the next German national player, perhaps not in the coming matches, but he’ll be in the national team. He’s not very expensive, which would fit into Liverpool’s business model. Keep in mind, though, that Brentford and Everton’s interest in the player is concrete.”

Bayern Munich once again came into a game completely unprepared and paid for it with a poor first half in which the team came to the dressing room behind on goals. Just like the last game however, Tuchel was bailed out by individual brilliance from the usual suspects.

After a pair of games that made it look like Thomas Tuchel knew what he was doing, we have been treated to a pair of games that have made it look like Tuchel has never managed a game of football in his life.

In this podcast, Rayyan goes over (rants about) the game and Bayern in detail.

A look at the starting XIs for the game.

The tactical decisions that Thomas Tuchel made.

The lack of any direction or ‘game plan’ for Tuchel.

A signature Cyler Meltdown™ over the state of Bayern.

Former Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is making his mark at PSG:

| Some internally at PSG, would have welcomed Lucas Hernández being one of the captains. The Frenchman is asserting himself more and more as an executive. @FabriceHawkins pic.twitter.com/juk2W2Mkax — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) October 5, 2023

With Bayern Munich out of the mix, Everton could be in line to sign Jérôme Boateng: