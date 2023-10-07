 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Julian Nagelsmann talks about recalling veteran Mats Hummels to the German national team

ThoMats might be back, better than ever

By Dasher!
England v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16 Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Julian Nagelsmann’s first team roster for Die Mannschaft did not disappoint, as the ex-Bayern Munich gaffer made some big omissions and inclusions. Borussia Dortmund star Mats Hummels finally made his way back into the national team after initially being dropped post-Euro 2020.

Replacing his fellow teammate Nico Schlotterbeck in defense, Nagelsmann was full of praise for the ‘experienced’ Hummels.

“He has an excellent build-up play. Against teams that defend deep, we need players who have the courage to take risks and play line-breaking passes into the midfield in order to create numerical advantage upfront.” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann went on to outline Hummels’ exceptional leadership skills in defense: “He has a great understanding of the game and can coach and lead his teammates on the pitch with his experience.”

Hummels — who must be ecstatic to hear the news of his call-up — has been a ray of hope in a pretty disappointing Dortmund side this season, and his resurgence in form since being dropped could definitely help the national team.

More so, the fans could be treated to some iconic ‘#ThoMats’ YouTube videos in a Germany kit again, which have been sorely missed.

