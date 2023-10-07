Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel slams Germany’s trip to the United States

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel isn’t happy about the national team’s trip to the United States over the international break in October. The team has some major preparation to do in a short amount of time as Julian Nagelsmann tries to get the most out of this squad. Tuchel didn’t waste time to speak his opinion on the matter.

“I’m not sure it makes sense to me why Germany are playing Mexico in the USA before a European Championship. We’ve had a lot of away trips recently. The boys will come back from the national team on Thursday, get on a plane to Mainz on Friday, get on a plane to Istanbul on Monday, then we have a home match and then two more away games in Saarbrücken and Dortmund. It’s at the limit of endurance. The fixture schedule is what it is - we’ll try to make the best of it,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

While Tuchel isn’t as invested in the national team compared to those at the DFB, he protested how many away trips the team has recently been taking. Recently though, Germany has kept their games in close proximity.

This trip to the US is a bit of a prelude to the 2026 World Cup, but it doesn’t make sense at the moment when there is a far more important European tournament at home next summer. Anytime after next summer, this would’ve been a wise endeavor but Tuchel makes a good point.

This sort of travel comes at the expense of players and the team should be spending time training at full capacity while testing themselves against European competition. As for Bayern Munich, the team can’t afford any more injuries at this point in the season.